Twitter Ready To Accept $43 Billion Elon Musk Sale Offer: Report

Twitter is set to agree to the sale terms offered by Elon Musk, who raised a $43 billion offer a few days back, which Musk claimed is the “best and final" offer for the micro-blogging platform. The Tesla CEO surprised one and all in the past week by formally lodging an offer to buy Twitter.

The company has been studying the offer for the past few days, and CEO Parag Agrawal talked about its discussions with the shareholders. The development reported by Reuters on Monday suggests the saga is coming to an end, with Musk on the verge of becoming the owner of Twitter.

Multiple sources quoted in the Reuters report mention that the shareholders at Twitter have been discussing the final details of the deal on Sunday. Twitter is likely to confirm the $54.20-per-share deal on Monday. However, the report is quick to mention that any late change of heart from the shareholders or the board could end up working against Musk and Co. in the transaction, and the deal to be called off.

Musk is the world’s richest person as per Forbes, but even then he needed all the support to raise funds to make the supposed buyout happen. Musk has raised this offer without involving Tesla or its shares in any manner.

Musk has vouched for a host of changes on Twitter, the most crucial one being the addition of an edit button.

Besides that, Musk has voiced the need for Twitter to remain a platform for free speech. He also believes that Twitter going private is the best way forward, for its future as a platform and a business for the shareholders.

Twitter would have considered or at least waited for other offers, but it seems Musk is going to have the last laugh. The Tesla CEO wants to make changes to the Blue model as well, and ban ads on the platform.

