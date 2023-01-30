Home » News » Tech » Twitter Removes Option To Send Direct Message On Android, iOS

Twitter Removes Option To Send Direct Message On Android, iOS

The "DM" button, which usually appears next to the follow and notification buttons, has disappeared without any replacement, reported 9To5Google.

Advertisement

IANS

Last Updated: January 30, 2023, 08:30 IST

New Delhi, India

Micro-blogging platform Twitter.
Micro-blogging platform Twitter.

The popular Micro-blogging platform Twitter has removed the option to send a direct message to another account directly from a profile page on Android and iOS applications, many users reported.

The “DM" button, which usually appears next to the follow and notification buttons, has disappeared without any replacement, reported 9To5Google.

This seems to be the situation for all Twitter accounts and is probably just a small bug.

It is difficult to figure out whether this was done on purpose by the platform given the way the service is now run.

RELATED NEWS

In the meantime, users can still send a direct message by looking up the desired account in the messages tab, the report said.

Advertisement

Last week, Twitter Boss Elon Musk had announced that a higher-priced subscription to the microblogging platform with no ads will be available in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Musk also announced that the upcoming update of the platform will make it less mandatory for users to use the “For You" algorithmic timeline.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: January 30, 2023, 08:30 IST
last updated: January 30, 2023, 08:30 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Rubina Dilaik Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos In Golden Dress With Plunging Neckline, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan Raises Temperature In Chic Red Jumpsuit, Check Out The Diva's Most Ravishing Boss Lady Looks