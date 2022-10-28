Home » News » Tech » Elon Musk Takes Over Twitter, Fires Parag Agrawal & Changes Bio to 'Chief Twit': Report

Elon Musk Takes Over Twitter, Fires Parag Agrawal & Changes Bio to 'Chief Twit': Report

Hours before the takeover, Musk had issued a 'reassuring' message to Twitter advertisers emphasising that the site could not become a 'free-for-all hellscape'

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Vidushi Sagar

News18.com

Last Updated: October 28, 2022, 08:13 IST

New Delhi, India

Musk has been at Twitter's San Francisco headquarters this week, meeting with employees and having impromptu conversations with them in the cafe (Image: Twitter @WalterIsaacson)
Musk has been at Twitter's San Francisco headquarters this week, meeting with employees and having impromptu conversations with them in the cafe (Image: Twitter @WalterIsaacson)

Elon Musk completed the $44 billion acquisition of the micro-blogging site Twitter on Thursday evening, reports said.

A report by Insider quoted sources as saying that Twitter and Musk formally closed on the billionaire’s offer to take the company private on Thursday evening by paying $54.20 per share, or approximately $44 billion.

Musk reversed his position on the offer in October, after months of attempting to back out of the deal. The same evening, Musk fired CEO Parag Agrawal and CFO Ned Segal, the sources said. Vijaya Gadde, the chief legal officer, has also resigned.

Hours before the takeover, Musk had issued a ‘reassuring’ message to Twitter advertisers emphasising that the site could not become a ‘free-for-all hellscape’ where anything could be said with no consequences.

Advertisement

“The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence," Musk said in the message. “There is currently great danger that social media will splinter into far-right wing and far left-wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide our society," he had said.

Musk has been at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters this week, meeting with employees and having impromptu conversations with them in the cafe, according to the Insider report. On Wednesday, he entered the building carrying a large bathroom sink, a nod to it “sinking in" that he was Twitter’s new CEO. On Friday, an all-hands meeting with employees is scheduled.

Advertisement

According to University of Michigan business law professor Erik Gordon, the new agreement will end Twitter’s lawsuit against Musk over the $44 billion purchase after Twitter files for the case to be dismissed in the Delaware Court of Chancery.

Musk has also updated his Twitter description to “Chief Twit."

Read all the Latest Tech News here

Follow us on

  • Tags:
first published: October 28, 2022, 06:59 IST
last updated: October 28, 2022, 08:13 IST

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+15PHOTOS

Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon, Suhana Khan Among Best Dressed Celebs This Diwali

+10PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor Paints The Town Red In Stylish Bodycon Dress, Check Out The Diva's Sexiest Figure-hugging Outfits In These Pics