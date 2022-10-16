Twitter Tests New Privacy Feature Where Mentions Are In Your Control

Twitter users know when their handle is mentioned in a tweet or a thread for that matter. But most people would like to have better control over who can mention your handle, similar to how the replies are now limited to select following users. Soon, Twitter could have an option which allows you to decide who can mention your handle.

The settings will allow you to select between allowing all users (except those who are blocked by you), or only those users who follow you. Mention is basically notifying the users in a tweet, which is done by using the @ sign after which you write the name of the person or their handle.

Once you do that the person knows that you have mentioned them in a tweet post. For all this time, Twitter didn’t have any restrictions on who can mention a user’s handle, but it is good to see the platform now giving users better control over this mechanism. This addition could also help the platform to reduce events of cyber bullying which has become a perennial problem for the social media ecosystem.

In the past few months, Twitter seems to have woken up to the privacy aspect of the digital sphere. Recently, Twitter informed users that they should not take screenshots with a pop-up box, and asked them to share the tweet instead. Twitter reportedly confirmed testing the feature, which is available for select iOS users for now.

Twitter has also rolled out the edit button for its Blue subscribers, wherever the service is available across the globe. Twitter Blue is a paid subscription service that has been launched in a few countries. All these new features seem to be focused on bringing more users to the micro-blogging platform, which continues to battle Elon Musk who is keen on buying the company.

