Twitter Third-Party Access Blocked, Users Not Able To Login Via TweetBot And More

The issues at Twitter since Elon Musk took over continue to pile up this week. People are not able to log into their accounts using third-party apps like TweetBot, Talon and Felix for macOS, Android and iOS versions, respectively.

Many users have complained about the issue and seeing an Error message when they try logging into their Twitter account. The most astonishing part is that nobody knows the reason for this problem and some suspect that Twitter API is causing the login error.

Twitter hasn’t given an explanation for the issue and we don’t know if it is going to be fixed anytime soon or is a more concerted decision from Twitter about which we still don’t know much. But going by the recent weeks at Twitter the new developments hardly come as a surprise.

The platform has been plagued with new controversies day in and day out, as Musk looks to put his imprints on the company for which he has paid a mouth-watering price. Reports hint that Twitter might have intentionally blocked access to these third-party apps for Twitter logins, as none of them is a source of revenue for the platform, something that Musk has been hoping to improve in the years to come.

Twitter also revamped its Blue subscription by adding new features and also expanding its reach to countries like India where it costs over Rs 700 per month for iOS users. Musk clearly sees his buyout as a business move and invariably he wants the company to make money, which is not an unreasonable ask at all.

Having said that, Twitter has undergone a vast number of changes in a short time, which includes senior engineers moving out that has made the platform less intuitive and the new rules making it harder for users, especially how they use their timelines.

