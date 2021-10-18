Twitter 'Ticketed Spaces' Now Available on Android to Help Creators Earn Money

Twitter has now rolled out Ticket Spaces to Android users, after introducing the feature to iOS users back in August. For those unaware, Twitter Spaces is an audio-based chatroom that lets users gather virtually with limited speakers and audiences, discussing almost anything. Ticketed Spaces will allow the host to charge for exclusive chatrooms with celebrity or notable guests. However, the option is still limited to the US, and India-specific details still remain unclear.

As per Twitter’s Ticketed Spaces policy, creators need to meet eligibility requirements to host exclusive sessions. As per the policy, users must be 18 years and above with a complete Twitter profile (header, bio, profile image, and more) and a verified email address. The company adds that previous Twitter policy violators and state-affiliated media accounts cannot host Ticketed Spaces. Moreover, users must maintain 1,000 active followers and have hosted at least three Spaces sessions within the last 30 days.

“If we detect that your account may be compromised, we will disable monetization features temporarily until your account is restored," the policy reads. Previously, the company had stated hosts earn the majority of the revenue from ticket sales and, “Twitter will keep a small amount." It appears the hosts have the liberty to set the amount of the ticket. As expected, if users do not meet eligibility requirements, they cannot host a Ticketed Space session. If users are initially accepted to host a Ticketed Space, but later Twitter finds errors on their side, the company will pause users’ ability to participate regardless.

The latest Twitter Spaces development comes days after Facebook introduced a dedicated tab for Live Audio rooms - its own version of Twitter Spaces and Clubhouse-like audio chatroom. The feature is now available to verified accounts as well as public accounts.

