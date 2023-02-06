Twitter To Enable Free Write-Only API For Bots Providing Good Content: Elon Musk

Elon Musk, CEO of the popular micro-blogging platform, said that Twitter will soon enable a free write-only Application Programming Interface (API) for bots providing good content. “Responding to feedback, Twitter will enable a light, write-only API for bots providing good content that is free," Elon Musk tweeted.

He also said that free API is being abused badly right now by bot scammers and opinion manipulators."There’s no verification process or cost, so easy to spin up 100K bots to do bad things," said Twitter CEO in a reply to a user.

Advertisement

Last week, Twitter announced that it will stop offering free access to its API from February 9 and instead launch a paid version. The Twitter Developer account announced in a series of tweets that the company will be discontinuing support for both the legacy v1.1 and the new v2 of its Twitter APIs.

“Starting February 9, we will no longer support free access to the Twitter API, both v2 and v1.1. A paid basic tier will be available instead," the Twitter Developer account tweeted.

Advertisement

“Over the years, hundreds of millions of people have sent over a trillion Tweets, with billions more every week. Twitter data are among the world’s most powerful data sets. We’re committed to enabling fast & comprehensive access so you can continue to build with us. We’ll be back with more details on what you can expect next week," it added.

Meanwhile, Twitter has told businesses to pay $1,000 per month for retaining gold badges and brands and organisations which do not pay the money will lose their checkmarks.

The Elon Musk-run company, which is busy monetising its platform via various means, will also charge an extra $50 per month to add badges to each account affiliated with the brand, reports The Information.

A screenshot posted by social media consultant Matt Navarra also suggested that Twitter is going to charge a massive $1,000 per month.

Read all the Latest Tech News here