Twitter Will Now Keep Your Preferred Tab Option On Mobile

These two tab options on the interface allow users to see tweets from select people on their mobile devices.

Last Updated: February 07, 2023, 16:06 IST

California

Twitter has announced that it will now remember which timeline users were using last and default to it when they open it again, on Android and iOS.

The company tweeted from its @TwitterSupport account on Monday: “This is live for Android and iOS! Update to the latest version of the app so that ‘For you’ and ‘Following’ will default to whichever tab you had open last."

Last month, the micro-blogging platform rolled out the same feature to its web version.

On January 21, Twitter CEO Elon Musk had announced that the upcoming update of the platform will make it less mandatory for users to use the “For You" algorithmic timeline.

“Next Twitter update will remember whether you were on For You (ie recommended), Following or list you made & stop switching you back to recommended tweets," he had tweeted.

Later on January 29, Musk had said: “Next app update will make For You or Following choice persist."

first published: February 07, 2023, 16:06 IST
last updated: February 07, 2023, 16:06 IST
