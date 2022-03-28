Twitterati Wants Elon Musk to Buy Twitter and Not Start A New Social Media Platform

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently expressed his interest in launching his own social media platform that won’t undermine “free speech". Last week, Musk had also conducted a poll asking users whether they believe Twitter lets them express opinions openly. Musk’s comments on Twitter came out of the blue, and many fans are wondering what prompted the billionaire entrepreneur to conduct the poll. But many fans are also asking Musk to buy Twitter instead of starting his own social media platform.

In Musk’s poll last week that received over two million hits, 70 percent of users said Twitter does not fully adhere to free speech. Following this, many are asking Musk to buy Twitter. One user (@MattWallace888) even noted, “Elon Musk has a net worth of 267 billion. Twitter is a publicly traded company with a market cap of 30.9 billion. Elon Musk may actually buy Twitter."

Over the years, Twitter and other social media platforms’ algorithm has been scrutinised by many as they believe the AI gives importance to click-bait (often fake) content. Twitter’s algorithm was also criticised by former US President Donald Trump. Trump remains banned from Twitter and Meta-owned platforms for allegedly instigating US Capitol riots in early 2021. Donald Trump later launched his social media platform dubbed Truth Social, which remains available on Apple App Store. Readers must note, Twitter and Meta-owned Facebook and Instagram allow users to arrange the timeline chronologically.

