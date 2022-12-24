Twitter's Blue Service Now Offers Prioritized Rankings in Conversations for Paying Subscribers

Twitter has updated the list of features available in its premium version, Blue. The ability to get priority ranks in conversations is one of the new features for users who pay the $8 per month price.

This implies that their comments and interactions will be more visible to other users, possibly expanding their reach and engagement. This upgrade is part of Twitter’s continuous efforts to improve the user experience for its paying customers and provide more value in exchange for their membership payments.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk stated in November that members will get ‘priority in replies, mentions, and search, which is essential to defeat spam/scam,’ and the company has now delivered on that promise by putting this feature in its revised list of Blue service.

“Soon, subscribers with the blue checkmark will get priority ranking in search, mentions, and replies to help lower the visibility of scams, spam and bots," Twitter stated, earlier this month.

Additionally, Twitter Blue subscribers can now upload videos up to 60 minutes and 2GB in size at 1080p resolution. Previously, the limit was 10 minutes and 512MB.

