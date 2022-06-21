Twitter’s Edit Tweet Button Is Finally Here But Not For Everyone

Twitter is finally bringing the edit tweet feature for users, but hang on before you get excited. The option is available on the micro-blogging platform but only for select users as of now. The platform seems to be testing the feature before rolling out publicly, which could happen in the coming weeks or months.

The update comes via a tipster called Mukul Sharma this week, who also mentioned that the edit tool is currently being tested for specific cases, like when a user tweets something objectionable on the platform. His post includes a screenshot of the edit option being tested and users see it at the bottom of a tweet when the content is abusive, harmful or offensive.

Also Read: Cloudflare Faces Major Outage, Host Of Internet Services Go Down: All Details

Advertisement

The option to edit the content of the tweet instead of deleting it seems like a smart move from the platform.

Twitter seems to be also testing its own like feature and people get to use it for liking any post. The platform also could add a dislike/downvote button which is a refreshing change from offering like the heart button for tweets.

Coming back to the main subject, which is the edit button, Twitter has confirmed that it is bringing the edit feature to the platform soon, but we didn’t get a timeline from the company. The reports about its testing with a select group suggest the feature is getting a gradual push, and Twitter is probably keen to make sure the feature has its heart in the right place.

Also Read: Meta Showcases Several VR Headset Prototypes That Are Helping It Achieve Indistinguishable VR Visuals

We’ve previously seen the edit feature with an edit history drop-down box, giving you a timeline of the changes made in the tweet by the user. Elon Musk is also busy tackling the complex issues of buying out Twitter for a reported deal worth $44 billion, and Musk also has been clamouring for the edit feature like millions of others who use the platform.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.