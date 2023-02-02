Home » News » Tech » Twitter’s Free API Access To Developers To End Soon As Musk Looks To Make Money: What It Means

Twitter’s Free API Access To Developers To End Soon As Musk Looks To Make Money: What It Means

Twitter has been changing its stance and wants to look at avenues which can help the company earn money.

Last Updated: February 02, 2023, 18:08 IST

Twitter continues to make changes that affects everyone
Twitter is making further changes that have a direct impact on developers who have been associated with the platform for years. The micro-blogging site has confirmed that later this month, Twitter will not support free access to its API, both v2 and v1.1.

The Elon Musk-owned company is now working on a basic paid tier that will be required to access the Twitter APIs. The free tier comes to an end on February 9 which is one week from now and developers are right to suggest that Twitter should have given them more time to comply with the new changes.

Twitter has been dire with its revenues over the years and Musk claims he is revising the strategy at the company to make it better returns. We don’t know how Twitter’s paid tier is going to be, how much developers would have to pay to use its APIs and whether this change means the platform loses out on hundreds of developers working to enhance the use case of Twitter.

There are developers building interesting tools using these APIs and also preventing misuse of the platform to spread misinformation. Twitter has been making wholesale changes to how users see tweets, and the experience is claimed to have become faster.

“Twitter data are among the world’s most powerful data sets. We’re committed to enabling fast & comprehensive access so you can continue to build with us," Twitter added on its post which seems to explain the reasons for its decision to end the free access.

Blocking access to APIs for developers could go against the company, and looking at the response of many to the post put out by Twitter, it seems things can go awry with this new announcement.

Twitter Blue has also made it to other countries and even has a web version with an annual plan which suggests the platform is gearing up to increase its money-making avenues. And steps like these are going to be a common sight in months to come.

