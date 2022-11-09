Twitter’s New Official Tag For Verified Accounts Is Live: All Details [Update: Musk Has Killed It]

Elon Musk has killed the Official tag, less than a few hours before it went live on Wednesday. He shared this update via a tweet:

He even mentioned that the Blue tick is a great leveler, which suggests Twitter will continue to have the popular blue tick has its only tag for verified accounts for now.

Twitter had rolled out a new official tag for verified accounts earlier in the day. If you go across your Twitter feed, you were able to see that businesses, media houses, government handles or even known personalities have a Blue tick and an Official tag below it. This icon seems like a double check on the account and verifying its authenticity.

Esther Crawford from Twitter has said that with the revamped Twitter Blue subscription product, which will allow paid users to carry blue check marks on their accounts, will not actually verify users’ identities.

This change has been talked up Elon Musk, who is set to overhaul the platform with a slew of ideas, including bringing the Twitter Blue subscription to more countries, with India also part of the plans. This is how the new feature on Twitter looks:

Not all Twitter accounts that were previously verified with a blue check mark will get the “Official" label and the label is not available for purchase, Crawford had said earlier.

Accounts that will receive the official label include governments, commercial companies, business partners, major media outlets, publishers and some other public figures, she tweeted.

The official tag feels like an unnecessary add-on which might take some time before it comes to regular users on the platform. Twitter is taking verified (blue tick) under the Twitter Blue service package, for which people will be charged $8 per month in select countries.

Twitter is busy revamping its global team, including India, where Elon Musk and Co. have fired around 90 per cent of the employees from the product, engineering and the marketing teams. Twitter is also cutting down its workforce globally, and those who are retained are being pushed to roll out the new features in quick time.

