Twitter's Top Execs Asked to Leave, Company Halting Most 'Hiring and Backfills'

Twitter is restructuring its top leadership, a series of tweets and an internal memo from CEO Parag Agrawal indicates. Obtained by The Verge, the memo highlights that Twitter is letting go of its consumer product leader Kayvon Beykpour and head of revenue product Bruce Falck. Both key positions dealt directly with Twitter’s features and revenue, and the memo highlights that Jay Sullivan, an ex-Facebook director who joined in November 2021 as the VP of consumer product, will head “Bluebird" - Twitter’s consumer product team. Sullivan will also look after “Goldbird" - the Twitter team that builds revenue-generating products. Twitter is also planning to freeze new hirings; however, the memo states that lay-offs aren’t in the pipeline (yet).

The new changes come weeks after it was announced that Tesla CEO Elon Musk would acquire the micro-blogging platform. It remains unclear whether his takeover had anything to do with the latest decisions. Agrawal, in the meantime, remains the CEO of the company till the formal takeover deal is done. A report earlier this week had indicated that Musk might temporarily head Twitter, but it’s only speculation at this point.

What Does the Internal Memo Say

The internal memo published by The Verge highlights that Twitter is also freezing its hiring and backfills, “except for business critical roles as determined by Staff members in partnership with their HRBPs". Agrawal assures that the company is not “planning company-wide layoffs, but leaders will continue making changes to their organisations to improve efficiencies as needed".

Agrawal, who came to power late last year after the dramatic exit of Jack Dorsey from the company, adds that he would continue to communicate often and directly with employees over upcoming changes.

The memo reads, “Next week, [we] will be holding a virtual offsite with our Global Leadership Team (GLT) to drive further cohesion and focus, and strengthen our collective plans to best support all of you. We will report out the outputs of that meeting to you".

What Kayvon Beykpour and Bruce Falck Said Following Exit From Twitter

Twitter consumer product leader Kayvon Beykpour stated in a tweet that he was leaving the company after seven years of service. However, he clarified that he was asked to leave the company by CEO Agrawal. His tweet reads, “While I’m disappointed, I take solace in a few things: I am INSANELY proud of what our collective team achieved over the last few years, and my own contribution to this journey."

Twitter general manager of revenue and head of product for its business side, Bruce Falck, also confirmed his departure in a tweet.

Agrawal responded to the tweets of both former employees and thanked them for building the platform.

