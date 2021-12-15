TWS Earbuds Are Becoming Popular in India, Market Grew 62%

The Indian smart personal audio market grew 62 percent in Q3 2021, according to a report by research firm Canalys. A total of 16.6 million units were shipped, with true wireless earphones being the main driver. The report said that the overall personal audio market declined by 1.2 percent to reach 118.8 million units, according to the latest Canalys estimates. Markets in Western Europe and North America fell 21 percent and 15 percent respectively, the report said. This, according to them, is due to delays in Apple’s shipment as consumers waited for the next generation of AirPods.

In India, however, the personal audio equipment market grew 62 percent in Q3 2021. The TWS earphone segment was the main driver, registering a 92 percent growth to reach 7.3 million shipments. Globally, TWS category grew just by 1.3 percent to reach 72.2 million units, the report said. The wireless headphones and wireless earphones category, on the other hand, decreased by 4.7 percent and 4.9 percent, respectively.

The Canalys report showed that Apple remained the market leader across the world, holding a market share of 24.6 percent with 17.6 million units shipped in Q3 2021. This, however, was a 33.7 percent drop from 26.8 million units that were shipped in Q3 2020. Apple was followed by Samsung, including the latest additions from JBL’s TWS entry-level lineup. Xiaomi took third place with a 6.8 percent market share.

Homegrown brand Boat registered the highest growth with a 220.5 percent jump in shipments from 0.9 million in Q3 2020 to 2.8 million in Q3 2021.

