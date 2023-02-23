Uber Finally Gets Live Tracking On Lockscreen, More Features Coming To Android

Uber is making one of its biggest set of changes in the design of the app for iOS and Android in the coming months. The app is also now compatible with the Live Activities feature for iPhones, which means you can do live tracking of your cab or parcel on the lockscreen, even when the phone is locked.

Uber on Android also sees some visible design UI changes, changing the order of the features you see on the app. Now, you will get the ‘Where to’ bar at the top of the screen, and a new tab called Services has been added which lets you see the different mediums that Uber supports in your area. The Maps interface is now at the bottom-end of the app’s interface, which suggests most users were not using it so much.

Scroll down the app on Android and you get a slew of ways to save with Uber, wherein you get details about Shuttle services, public transit and more. You can even reserve a trip on Uber and book an intercity trip with the platform. But the most intriguing addition on Uber is rolling out for iOS users in the form of Live tracking on the main screen.

Advertisement

With this feature, you can keep a track of where your Uber cab is, the ETA of the ride and details about the driver. That’s not all, iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max users can take advantage of the Dynamic Island on their screens, possibly giving you the rider information on a smaller footprint. Uber offers different ride modes in the country, which includes Auto, Cabs, rentals and more. You can also use Uber to send packages with the Connect service.

Android users might feel that having a revamped UI isn’t enough, but now it is up to the phone makers to integrate a Dynamic Island-like feature on their devices, which could expand the use case for different applications. Having said that, it can’t be hard to bring live tracking to Android lockscreens as well, and we are hoping that happens soon.

Read all the Latest Tech News here