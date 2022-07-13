Uber Gives Special Ride Upgrades To Prime Members In India: How It Works

Uber and Amazon have partnered in India to offer special ride upgrades to those with Prime membership. If you are a Prime member, then Uber will let you upgrade their rides on Uber Auto, Moto, Rentals and Intercity services. These members also upgrade from Uber Go to its Premier cab service which offers sedans and other vehicles for three trips in a month.

In addition to this, Uber says Prime members can also avail discounts of up to Rs 60 on Uber Auto, Moto, Rentals or Intercity. The offer is applicable for three rides in a month. To make the best of these two offers, Uber says you need to link your Amazon Pay wallet to the Uber account and use it for making payments for the trips made via the Uber app.

You can link the Amazon Pay wallet using your Amazon ID to Uber, and need to add funds to the wallet so that Uber can automatically deduct money for each Uber ride you take during the months. Choose Amazon Pay as the default payment method for your Uber rides to avail these special offers for Prime members.

The special upgrade program is part of the Prime Day shopping sale that is going to happen on July 23 and July 24 in India. Prime Day sales are available to Prime members who can access the latest and exclusive product deals before regular customers can buy the items from Amazon.

The deals are available on a wide range of categories, which includes electronics, smartphones, laptops, and a slew of gadgets for special discounted prices during the Prime Day sale.

