Uber Is Working On A New Safety Feature: Audio Recording During Trip

Uber is working on a new safety feature that will record audio during rides, the company said in a press release. The audio-recording feature will initially be launched in three US cities later this month, Uber said. The feature was launched in Latin America two years back, and is now available in 14 countries including Mexico and Brazil. Now, Uber is bringing the feature to the US.

Uber said that once riders and drivers enable the audio recording feature, they can choose to record audio by tapping the shield icon on the map screen and selecting “Record Audio." Riders and drivers can choose to record individual triple, and drivers will also get the option to leave the feature on while they are online. Before the trip, Uber will let the rider know in its app if a driver has opted into the feature.

Uber says that the audio file is encrypted and stored on the rider and driver’s devices. “By default no one can listen to the audio, including Uber," the company said in its announcement.

These files, however, can be attached with a safety report, at which point, a trained Uber safety agent will decrypt and review the submitted audio recording, as well as any other relevant information.

Along with this feature, Uber is also releasing an audible seat belt alert feature that will come from the driver’s phone, and the rider will receive a notification reminding them to put on their seat belt. This feature will come to the US in early 2022.

