Uber Won’t Let You Use The Split-Fare Feature For Some Time: What It Means

Uber users will not be able to make use of the handy split-fare feature temporarily, the company has said this week. Uber says it is making some changes to the option so that people can make better use of it.

The improved version of split-fare is likely to be rolled out in the coming months. We are not sure how Uber can actually improve this feature, considering it only lets you split the ride fare with another person. Uber is going to remove the option from April and we expect the new version to be released by June, as per the month’s timeline mentioned by Uber.

We tried out using the split fare feature on the Uber app in India, and it seems the feature has been disabled globally by the company. We’ll try to check on that with Uber and give you an update. It is possible the new version of split fare could support other modes of payment except cash for riders.

The ride-hailing app lets you pay for rides via cash, debit/credit card and even using UPI apps like Google Pay, and Paytm UPI among others in India. In other markets, it could offer Apple Pay as an option, considering the NFC-based payment is a popular mode for users.

Uber is looking to change how split-fare works and that is fine. But the platform has other issues, primarily caused by the use of digital payment. Drivers have become notorious for cancelling rides if a person doesn’t want to pay for the trip via cash.

So, adding more options for split-fare would make lives easier for the consumer, but the problems of drivers hardly get resolved.

We are hoping Uber considers both parties before making any drastic change to the feature, which could complicate matters further.

