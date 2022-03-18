Ukraine War: Facing Attacks from Hackers, Russia Begins Screening Foreign Web Traffic

With unprecedented cyberattacks on Russian government websites, steps are being taken to screen foreign web traffic, latest reports claimed.

As reported, Russia’s Ministry of Digital Development and Communications said, “We are recording unprecedented attacks on the websites of government authorities."

“If their capacity at peak times reached 500 GB earlier, it is now up to 1 TB. That is two to three times more powerful than the most serious incidents of this type previously recorded," added the Russian ministry according to The Washington Post.

The Russian government did not elaborate on the screening measures.

Earlier this month, the websites of Russian Internet regulator Roskomnadzor, Russian Ministry of Culture and the Federal Penitentiary Service were hacked.

Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry’s website was hacked this week, with a number for Russian servicemen to call if they wished to leave the military, replacing a hotline number previously listed on the site.

The top news items on the ministry’s home page were also changed to “Don’t believe Russian media — they lie" and “Default in Russia is near".

They also included a link that offers “full information about the war in Ukraine".

According to reports, Russia’s Ministry of Digital Development and Communications stated on February 26 that over 50 denial-of-service attacks had targeted Gosuslugi, the Russian public services web.

Meanwhile, an ad inciting Russians to protest the invasion was posted on the Russian state-run media site Tass, which was also hacked, shortly after the invasion began.

The developments came more than three weeks after Russia launched an invasion on Ukraine, which was strongly denounced worldwide. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the invasion a “special military operation".

Meanwhile, Russia’s Instagram ban, which affected nearly 80 million users, came into effect on March 13 as a result of its parent company, Meta, changing its policies on violent threats. Previously, Russian authorities had banned Facebook and restricted access to Twitter within the country.

Experts believe the bans are intended to direct more Russian users to platforms that are less secure or directly controlled by the Kremlin. Various news outlets refer to this as the “digital iron curtain," “silicon curtain," or “internet iron curtain."

Now reports claimed that anonymous hackers are also trying to breach this “digital iron curtain".

