Up To 75% Off On Red Dead Redemption 2, Assassins Creed, Far Cry 6 And More During Epic Games Spring 2022 Sale

Epic Games Store has a Spring 2022 sale that went live on Thursday and will go on till April 7, 2022. During the sale, buyers can avail up to 75 percent off on PC games and add ones. There is also a special Spring Deal for Eve Online, a Sandbox-based game that has player-vs-player battles. During the Epic Games Store Spring Sale 2022, buyers can avail discounts on games like Cyberpunk 2077, Horizon Zero Dawn, Red Dead Redemption 2, and more. While there are deals on hundreds of deals, we will tell you some of the best deals on some of the best games during the sale.

EPIC GAMES STORE SPRING 2022 SALE BEST DEALS ON GAMES

During the sale, popular open-world game Red Dead Redemption 2 is being sold at a 50 percent off at Rs 1,599. Cyberpunk 2077 is being sold at Rs 1,499. The latest Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla is being sold at a 60 percent discount during the sale at Rs 1,199, and Far Cry 6 Standard Edition is also being sold at a 50 percent discount of at Rs 1,499. Borderlands 3 is being s

old at Rs 747.50 - a 75 percent discount over the game’s sticker price. Further, Chivalry 2 is priced at Rs 629, a 33 percent discount from its sticker price.

There is also a Spring Sale deal for Eve Online in which players can claim the free Superluminal Pack. The pack contains four new skins and a set of unique Capsuleer clothing. Epic is also offering discounts on add-ons in other free-to-play games as well.

