Users Will Need Microsoft Account To Sign Into This Windows 11 Version

Microsoft continues to bring new features and tools for users on the Windows operating system. Android apps are now compatible with the platform, something that was unthinkable a few years back. But now there are a few changes being made that might not please Windows users.

Microsoft is now making it necessary that you create a Microsoft account to sign in to a Windows 11 system. And this change is becoming even more important for Windows 11 Pro users as well.

For years, you were able to login without using or creating a Microsoft account. All you needed was to put your name, and set up a password to login. But with Windows 11 the requirements have changed, and users have to create a Microsoft account to use the machine. Mind you, it’s free and just a one time thing. But still users might be wondering what brought about this change, that too after all these years.

The company says that like Windows 11 Home edition, even the Windows 11 Pro version needs internet connectivity during the initial device setup.

After signing up on the device, users will need their Microsoft account to login into the system from next time onwards, the company explains.

The new requirement introduced with Windows 11 could be Microsoft’s way of tracking the active device user base with its new operating system. And this strategy is similar to how an Apple device requires you to set up an Apple ID, or a Google Chromebook allows you to sign in using Gmail ID. So, in the end it’s probably fair on Microsoft’s part to be asking users to sign in using Microsoft ID on Windows devices.

Windows 11 has a slew of new features itself, but the company has been criticised for limiting its upgrade compatibility to select devices. Hopefully, Microsoft has a trick up its sleeves to extend the upgrade device range in the future.

