Valentine’s Day 2022: Real-Life Couples Share Their Love Stories With #WeMetOnTwitter Hashtag

Twitter can be a great place to find all sorts of conversation. Ahead of Valentine’s Day 2022, many real-life couples are using the hashtag ‘WeMetOnTwitter’ to share their side of love stories that they found on the micro-blogging site. In a press note, the company says conversations about #WeMetOnTwitter is steadily growing in India with 370 percent more Tweets about it in the last year (2021) than in 2020. Not only that, the platform already witnessed a rise in conversation with the same hashtag by 28 percent in just one month (January to February 2022).

While some may rightfully argue about the ugly-trolling side of the platform, oftentimes, people do find meaningful followers on such platforms. So on this Valentine’s Day, here are some real-life couples who found their companion on Twitter.

1. Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) a cricket enthusiast found his perfect match, Sana Shariff (@SanaShariffHai), who’s a dentist. The couple got married in January 2021.

2. Twitter user Katha (@daffahojaosare) shared a photo with her partner in February 2022, after e-meeting each other on Twitter. She added saying, “Well we are not going to share our story. We want to keep that to ourselves. I hope y’all will respect our decision. And finally, thank you for all the love you guys are showering."

3. Artist Sif (@sifofftherocker) met @sadboihoursonly and the couple shared an image on Twitter in November 2021.

4. Not just couples, people also discovered like-minded friends on the platform.

5. Artist Ronin (@priyanthan_)’s love story stood the test of time and the couple got engaged in February 2018 after e-meeting three years before. The post reads, “It started with a DM over 3 years ago. We then waited 1.5 years to finally meet in person. First met on my 25th birthday (her gift on the left). Now engaged to be married next year (seconds before I proposed on the right)."

