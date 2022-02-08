Valentine’s Day Offers: Apple iPhone 13, MacBook Air M1, Watch 7 Available At Discount At Vijay Sales

Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and that means a good time to give your loved ones the latest gadget. And like every occasion, Apple becomes the top-choice brand for every person. The good news is Vijay Sales has a slew of special offers on Apple products like iPhone 13, iPad Air and AirPods Pro starting February 8 in India. The deals are available on both its online and offline stores present across the country. Vijay Sales is calling it the “Share the love with Apple" campaign.

So, what offers can you get on Apple devices during this special offering? Here is everything you need to know:

>Apple iPhone 13 at Rs 57,561

The regular iPhone 13 model is up for grabs at a special price with Vijay Sales this week. Usually the phone costs you Rs 79,900 but the seller is offering the device at a special price of Rs 71,561. But wait, you also have the chance to avail Rs 6,000 flat cashback on ICICI Bank debit or credit cards.

You can also exchange with the current device, and if its value is Rs 5,000 or more, Vijay Sales is giving you another Rs 3,000 discount. So after tallying all these offers, the final price of iPhone 13 comes to Rs 57,561 for the buyer.

>Apple MacBook Air M1 at Rs 69,861

MacBook Air and MacBook Pro with the latest M1 series chipset is also available with special discounts and offers. You can get the base 8GB MacBook Air variant for Rs 77,861 with the help of Rs 6,000 cashback. Add a further benefit, and the final price can easily come down to as low as Rs 69,861 for the device.

Similarly, you get up to Rs 10,000 cashback on the MacBook Pro M1 and M1 Pro chipset, which means you can buy them at Rs 1,03,942 and Rs 1,77,104, respectively.

iPad Air 2020 is another Apple product that is selling for a discounted price of Rs 50,900 which gets you the Wi-Fi only 64GB model.

>Apple Watch Series 7 and AirPods also get special prices

And finally, you can gift the Watch Series 7 or a pair of the new AirPods Pro from Vijay Sales this week for your Valentine and get appealing cashback up to Rs 3,000.

