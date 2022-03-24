Vi Mi-Fi 4G Router Launched For Rs 2,000 Lets You Connect 10 Devices To The Internet

Vodafone Idea has launched its Vi Mi-Fi 4G router in the market, priced at Rs 2,000. Mi-Fi router is basically a mobile router that can be carried around and lets you connect devices like smartphones, laptops, tablet and more to the internet. You have a wide range of Mi-Fi devices already available in the market, and Vi is bringing its own device to the market now.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) claims its Mi-Fi 4G router offers speed up to 150Mbps and the pocket-size device has a built-in 2700mAh battery that can last up to 5 hours on a single charge.

After paying for the Mi-Fi 4G router, Vi users can avail postpaid plans starting from Rs 399 to use the internet service provided by the telecom operator in the country. The company also says you can connect up to 10 devices simultaneously on the Mi-Fi router to access the internet. It is likely that the claims 150Mbps speed will be shared between these devices.

Vi is selling its Mi-Fi 4G router through Vi stores that are located in 60 cities across the country. Mi-Fi devices have been around in the market for a few years now, with other telcos like Airtel and Reliance Jio offering their solutions with similar features and an identical price tag.

Vi is also providing the Mi-Fi 4G router to its existing users with a family plan as an add-on to their subscription so that the billing can be done from the same account with a single bill.

Vi has been facing a strong challenge from other telcos in the market, as Airtel and Jio continue to add more users, while Vi sees the subscriber figures coming down.

The telecom industry in India was served a big relief by the Supreme Court after the arrears due to be paid for previous spectrum purchases were allowed to be paid yearly instalments.

