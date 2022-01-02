Vi Reintroduces Rs 601 Prepaid Plan That Retains Disney+ Hotstar Annual Subscription

Vi (Vodafone Idea) has reintroduced its Rs 601 unlimited prepaid plan that retains free access to Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription for a year. Last week, it was reported that the unlimited prepaid plan was removed along with two other prepaid plans - Rs 501 and Rs 701 that News18 was able to verify. The other two plans remain unavailable in the country. Vi had removed the three prepaid plans days after it increased the prices of its plans to “help address the financial stress faced by the industry."

Coming back to the Rs 601 prepaid plan, customers will get unlimited voice calling, 3GB internet data per day, and 100 SMS per day - all this with a validity of 28 days. The prepaid plan comes bundled with benefits such as ‘Binge All Night,’ ‘Weekend data rollover,’ and ‘Data delights.’ These benefits essentially offer extra internet data. As mentioned, users will get a Disney+ Hotstar mobile 1-year subscription and access to Vi movies and TV.

Advertisement

Apart from the Rs 601 prepaid plan, the Rs 901 Vi prepaid offer also comes bundled with Disney+ Hotstar mobile 1-year subscription. Other benefits remain the same as the Rs 601 plan. However, it gives 3GB of internet data (per day) for 70 days. There’s another Rs 3,099 Vi prepaid plan that comes with a validity of 365 days and free annual Disney+ Hotstar Mobile membership. Customers will get the same benefits but 1.5GB of internet data per day. As mentioned, Vi increased its tariffs in November 2021 to ensure growth and sustenance. The company had increased the minimum value of recharge by around 25 percent to Rs 99 from Rs 79. In the popular unlimited category, Vi hiked the rates in the range of 20-23 percent. Prices of ‘data tops’ were also hiked and now plans cost Rs 58 (3GB internet), Rs 118 (12GB internet), and so on.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.