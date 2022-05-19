ViewSonic VG2455 Monitor With Full-HD Resolution, Adjustable Stand Launched in India

ViewSonic India has announced the launch of VG2455, a single cable Type-C monitor for professionals. The company says the monitor with IPS display technology is designed to keep users’ workstations neat and clutter-free. Its stand also allows users to adjust the height and swivel the monitor up to 60 degrees. Users can even tilt or change the viewing angle in portrait for a more comfortable viewing experience. ViewSonic says the monitor has an “easy-to-install quick release stand" that makes for a simple out-of-the-box setup. The quick-release stand further includes an integrated client mount and cable management features.

ViewSonic VG2455 Price in India

The ViewSonic VG2455 comes with a price tag Rs 28,600. It is currently available in leading offline shops and Amazon at a special introductory price of Rs 20,000.

The latest ViewSonic VG2455 comes just months after the company unveiled two budget monitors, VA2210-MH and ViewSonic VA2205-MH.

ViewSonic VG2455 Specifications

The ViewSonic VG2455 is a 24-inch Full-HD IPS monitor with slim bezels, designed for a hybrid workspace. It comes with a built-in USB USB 3.1 Type-C to provide a charging solution and video and audio connectivity to reduce cable clutter. The company says the IPS panel with its ‘SuperClear’ technology delivers wide-angle viewing and vivid colours, while a 3-sided thin-bezel design offers a modern look. The monitor has a certification from Energy Star, and there’s an Eco Mode to consume less power.

Other connectivity options on the ViewSonic VG2455 include a VGA In port, a single HDMI 1.2, USB Type-C, a USB Type-B (Up Stream), and USB Type-A (Down Stream). The monitor also gets two inbuilt speakers but with negligible 2W output.

The ViewSonic VG2455 adopts a traditional black finish, while the stand gets a dual-tone finish of black and silver. A good feat is that the company claims that the paper-based packaging is made with 80 percent recyclable materials.

