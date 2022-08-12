Virat Kohli backed Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2 Launched: Price, Availability And Features

Virat Kohli-backed Hyperice has launched its Hypervolt Go 2 percussion massager, which the company is claiming to help in increasing the body’s range of motion by following just a five-minute routine every day. The product is designed to help both seasoned athletes and individuals looking to de-stress and recover.

Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2 Price and Availibility

The Hypervolt Go 2 comes in a single variant and has been launched at a price of Rs 18,999. The Hypervolt Go 2 is available for purchase on hyperice.in, Amazon, and Croma. No offline availibilty has been announced yet.

Hypervolt Go 2 Features and Use

The Hypervolt Go 2 is the successor to the original Hypervolt Go, a handheld massage gun that is used to massage away any built-up stress or tension, loosening muscles and releaving fatigue. The massager is designed to be used on-the-go and comes in a portable form-factor. The device works using percussion technology to deliver targeted pulses of pressure to body parts that need attention. The company claims that a relaxing massage using the Hypervolt Go 2 helps in muscle recovery, accelerates warmups and also helps in maintaining optimal flexibility and range of motion.

It should be noted that Virat Kohli is Hyperice’s first Indian ambassador and an active investor. Commenting on the launch, he said “I have always believed that recovery is an integral aspect of a person’s overall well-being – whether you are a fitness enthusiast, an athlete or just seeking a healthy lifestyle. Hyperice has been at the forefront of innovation in this segment and has become my go-to brand for all things recovery. With the launch of the Hypervolt Go 2 in India, you can now recover on the go and do what you love, more!"

The Hypervolt Go 2 comes in an arctic-grey finish, with a strong emphasis on minimalism for optimal comfort and feel on your hands and body. The device was launched on August 9, 2022.

