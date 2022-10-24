Vivo Fold First Look Video: How Is The First Foldable Smartphone From Vivo?

The Vivo Fold was showcased at the Vivo Tech Day event in Delhi recently. There’s no word as to when the Vivo foldable smartphone will launch in India The smartphone, looking like two Vivo X80s sandwiched together, comes with several new features like an under-display fingerprint scanner, a unique hinge, and much more. Here’s an exclusive first look at Vivo’s latest foldable smartphone.

WATCH VIDEO: Vivo Fold: How Is The First Foldable Smartphone From Vivo

Vivo Fold looks like two Vivo X80’s sandwiched together in a very well-packaged folio design. The Vivo Fold has a more proportionate outer display that is more usable than Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4’s tall aspect ratio. The Vivo Fold looks like it will be more convenient to use as a normal phone when folded, but still bulky, of course.

One thing that Vivo has been able to achieve is putting an under-display inside the display of the Vivo Fold, something other brands have struggled with. How Vivo has achieved this is that the company has used a Titanium alloy sheet with a mix of polymer under the Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) folding display. This material allows the ultrasonic rays to pass through the titanium alloy sheet.

Vivo’s hinge mechanism is also new. The company has used a reinforced hinge mechanism that reduces the crease on the foldable display. Vivo, during the Tech Day presentation, told us that the Vivo Fold’s hinge allows the display to fold in a water drop-like shape, instead of the U-like fold that other foldable smartphones in the market offer. This reduces the crease’s prominence. While the crease is still very much visible, it is much less prominent than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. The hinge of the Vivo Fold also holds on any angle, so the user can make the phone stand, or use it for clicking group pictures or self portraits.

Overall, the Vivo Fold is a well-made foldable smartphone. It felt sturdy in my hands, and I was confident while folding or unfolding the device, even with one hand. For a first generation foldable, this is good build quality. The hinge mechanism and ultrasonic fingerprint sensor are two of most appealing design elements on the Vivo Foldabe. However, if the smartphone will be viable competitor to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 depends on more extensive testing. We did get a few minutes with the phone during the Vivo Tech Day event, but it was just to experience the device, not test it. While I wait to test the Vivo Fold, and hope for the brand to bring it to India, the design and other elements of the smartphone look very promising and at times, better than the most popular foldables out there. Samsung needs competition in the Foldable market, and this product looks like it can do that very well.

