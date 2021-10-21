Vivo Reveals Phones Eligible for Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 Beta: Full List

Vivo has released the rollout schedule of Android 12 based on FunTouch OS Beta Version for its Vivo X, V, Y and S series smartphones in India. As expected, Vivo’s Snapdragon 888-powered Vivo X70 Pro+ will be the first to receive the OS update by the end of November; however, the Vivo X70 Pro will receive the update at the end of January 2022. By the end of December Vivo X60 Pro+, X60 Pro, X60, V21 and Y72 5G will be eligible for the FunTouch 12 Beta Version. Alongside Vivo X70 Pro, other phones eligible for the update include Vivo V21e, V20 2021, V20, Y21, Y51A and Y31. In April, old Vivo phones like Vivo S1 and Y19 will receive the update. On the other hand, Vivo V17 Pro, V17, S1 Pro, Y73, Y51, Y20, Y20i and Y30 will get Android 12-based FunTouch OS Beta around the same time.

Vivo also revealed that Vivo X50 Pro, X50, V20 Pro, V20 SE, Y33s, Y20G, Y53s and Y12s will be eligible for the FunTouch OS Beta version in March 2022. The Chinese smartphone maker is yet to announce details of the stable update. Vivo (via RPRNA) had earlier announced that the Funtouch OS 12 would bring the newly redesigned widgets and nano music player.

Other OEMs have also started rolling out their Android 12-based custom skin. Samsung recently unveiled its One UI 4 at its Galaxy Unpacked 2 event. OnePlus started rolling out the first public beta of OxygenOS 12 to OnePlus 9 users. All this came after Google’s parent Alphabet started rolling out Android 12 on Pixel phones. The biggest enhancement of Android 12 on Pixel smartphones is the Material You design language that is aimed at enhancing the personalisation of Android 12-powered Pixel smartphones. It also brings many privacy-focused features to Pixel smartphones. Google has introduced a new Privacy Dashboard that will give users a better idea as to what apps are taking what data.

