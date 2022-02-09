Vivo T1 5G India Launch Today: How To Watch Livestream And What To Expect

Vivo is set to launch its “slimmest" 5G smartphone under Rs 20,000, the Vivo T1 5G today. The smartphone will be launched at noon and will come as a competitor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro, which will also launch today. The Vivo T1 5G is rumoured to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and will have a triple rear camera setup. The smartphone will come with 5G connectivity along with a triple rear camera setup and a high refresh rate display. The smartphone maker has been teasing the Vivo T1 5G with “turbo" performance since the past few days. With just some time to go for the Vivo T1 5G launch, let us take a look at where and how to watch the launch event live, and what to expect from the smartphone.

The Vivo T1 5G will be launched via a virtual event today at 12PM (noon) IST. The event will be streamed live on Vivo’s official YouTube channel, and readers can alternatively watch the livestream in the video embedded below this paragraph. “Get ready to enter the #TurboLife with the new #vivoT1 5G," Vivo said while teasing the launch event.

In terms of what to expect, the Vivo T1 5G has been teased to come with a 120Hz refresh rate. The size of the display is not known yet, but it will be a 120Hz panel, Vivo has confirmed. The Vivo T1 5G will also be launched with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, which is not the same as the Vivo T1 5G’s China variant. The smartphone will come with a triple rear camera setup, as reports and Vivo’s promotional images have hinted.

The Vivo T1 5G is being marketed as the slimmest 5G smartphone in the sub-Rs 20,000 segment and will compete with the likes of the upcoming Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, the upcoming Realme 9 Pro, and more.

