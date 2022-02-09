Vivo T1 5G Launched In India As Slimmest 5G Phone Under Rs 20,000: Prices, Specifications And More

Smartphone maker Vivo has launched its latest 5G offering, the Vivo T1 5G. The Vivo T1 5G comes as sub-Rs 20,000 5G offering from Vivo and has been launched with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, a high refresh rate display, and more features. The Vivo T1 5G was launched during a virtual event from the smartphone maker that was streamed on Vivo’s official YouTube channel. Vivo is marketing the T1 5G as a “Turbo performer" and has said that the smartphone is the slimmest 5G smartphone in this segment at 8.25mm thickness. Let us take a look at the smartphone’s price, specifications, availability in India, and more:

Vivo T1 5G Price

Given that the under Rs 20,000 price has already been established, the Vivo T1 5G has been launched at a price of Rs 14,990 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 15,990, and the top-spec 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 18,990 in India. The Vivo T1 5G will go on sale starting February 14, 2022 and will be sold on Flipkart, Vivo’s official website, and other offline retailers. As an introductory offer, Vivo is giving a Rs 1,000 discount on HDFC Bank card purchases on the Vivo T1 5G smartphone.

Vivo T1 5G Specifications

In terms of specifications, the Vivo T1 5G comes with a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The Vivo T1 5G comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports up to 18W fast charging. The smartphone runs on Android 12-based FunTouch OS 12 out of the box and has been launched in two colour options - Starlight Black and Turbo Blue.

Vivo T1 5G Camera

In terms of optics, the Vivo T1 5G comes with a triple rear camera that includes a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 2-megapixel secondary shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Up front, the smartphone comes with a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

