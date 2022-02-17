Vivo T1 5G vs Poco M4 Pro 5G: Which Affordable 5G Phone To Buy?

Now that we are in the second half of the second month in 2022, the smartphone launches have picked up speed. Just this month, we have seen several launches from brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Realme, Vivo, Poco, and more, there are a lot of latest options for users in every budget to pick from. Vivo and Poco are two brands that are hugely common in the budget segment in India and this month, both the brands have come up with their affordable 5G offerings - the Vivo T1 5G and the Poco M4 Pro 5G. Both the smartphones are priced similarly and both offer their own unique features. With that in mind, let us compare and see how different the Vivo T1 5G and Poco M4 Pro 5G are on paper. Here goes:

VIVO T1 5G vs Poco M4 Pro 5G PRICE

The Vivo T1 5G smartphone has been launched at a price of Rs 15,990 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 16,990, and the top-spec 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 19,990 in India. The Vivo T1 5G will be sold on Flipkart, Vivo’s official website, and other offline retailers.

The Poco M4 Pro 5G, on the other hand, has been launched at a price of Rs 14,999 onwards for the base 4GB + 64GB storage variant. You can buy the 6GB + 128GB model for Rs 16,999, while the top-end variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage gets a price tag of Rs 18,999. Poco M4 Pro 5G will be available on Flipkart for buyers in the country.

VIVO T1 5G vs POCO M4 PRO 5G SPECIFICATIONS

In terms of specifications, the Vivo T1 5G comes with a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The Vivo T1 5G comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports up to 18W fast charging. The smartphone runs on Android 12-based FunTouch OS 12 out of the box and has been launched in two colour options - Starlight Black and Turbo Blue.

Poco M4 Pro 5G sports a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with support for 90Hz smart refresh rate. The device is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 octa-core chipset, paired with 4GB, 6GB and 8GB RAM that comes along with 64GB, and 128GB storage, respectively. The space is further expandable up to 1TB using the dedicated card slot. The Poco M4 Pro 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 out of the box and will soon get updated to MIUI 13.

VIVO T1 5G vs POCO M4 Pro CAMERA

In terms of optics, the Vivo T1 5G comes with a triple rear camera that includes a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 2-megapixel secondary shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Up front, the smartphone comes with a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

Poco M4 Pro 5G, on the other hand, gets a dual rear camera setup of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. On the front it has a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies, video calls and more.

