Vivo T1 5G vs Redmi Note 11S: Which Budget Android Smartphone To Buy

While Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series launch is something that is all the talk of town since its launch. However, on the same day Samsung unveiled its Galaxy S22 series, there were two other less popular launches that took place on the same day - the Redmi Note 11S from Xiaomi, and Vivo’s T1 5G, which comes as a budget 5G offering. Both the smartphones were launched at a similar price point, and come with features like high refresh rate displays, large batteries, and more. Let us take a look at how the latest budget-mid range smartphones from Vivo and Xiaomi compare against each other.

Vivo T1 5G vs Redmi Note 11S: Price

The Vivo T1 5G smartphone has ben launched at a price of Rs 15,990 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 16,990, while the top-spec 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Vivo T1 5G is priced at Rs 19,990 in India. As an introductory offer, Vivo is giving Rs 1,000 off on HDFC Bank card purchases on the Vivo T1 5G.

The Redmi Note 11S, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 16,499 onwards for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storae variant. The 128GB storage variant with 6GB of RAM is priced at Rs 17,499, and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 18,499.

Vivo T1 5G vs Redmi Note 11S: Specifications

In terms of specifications, the Vivo T1 5G comes with a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The Vivo T1 5G comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports up to 18W fast charging. The smartphone runs on Android 12-based FunTouch OS 12 out of the box and has been launched in two colour options - Starlight Black and Turbo Blue.

The Redmi Note 11S, on the other hand, comes with a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The Redmi Note 11S comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 22W fast charging and runs on MIUI 13 out of the box.

Vivo T1 5G vs Redmi Note 11S: Cameraz

The Vivo T1 5G comes with a triple rear camera that includes a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 2-megapixel secondary shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Up front, the smartphone comes with a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

The Redmi Note 11S, on the other hand, has a quad rear camera setup that includes a primary 108-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, the Redmi Note 11S has a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

