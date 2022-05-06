Vivo T1 Pro 5G Is Available For Sale In India: Prices, Availability, Specs And More

Vivo’s latest offering, the Vivo T1 5G is up for sale in India starting today. The Vivo T1 Pro 5G was launched in India earlier this week at a price of Rs 23,999 onwards. The smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, 66W fast charging, and more features.

Vivo T1 Pro 5G Prices And Availability

The Vivo T1 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 23,999 onwards in India for the base 6B RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM variant of the smartphone is priced at Rs 24,999. The Vivo T1 Pro 5G will be available for purchase on Flipkart, Vivo India e-store, and partner retail stores across India.

Vivo T1 Pro 5G Specifications

The Vivo T1 Pro 5G has been launched with a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a 4,700mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging.

The Vivo T1 Pro 5G has a triple rear camera that includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Up front, the smartphone comes with a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB type-C port.

The Vivo T1 was launched in India on May 4, alongside the Vivo T1 44W that comes as a toned-down version of the same smartphone. The Vivo T1 44W comes with a similar 6.44-inch full-HD+ display. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. There is a 5,000mAh battery on the Vivo T1 44W that supports 44W fast charging.

