Vivo T1 Pro 5G, Vivo T1 44W Launched In India With 66W Fast Charging, Triple Cameras: Price, Specs And More

Smartphone maker Vivo has launched its latest Vivo T1 Pro 5G and Vivo T1 44W in India that come with similar design and specifications to the iQoo Z6 Pro and iQoo Z6 that were launched in India recently. The Vivo T1 Pro 5G comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, while the Vivo T1 44W comes with a Snapdragon 680 chipset.

Vivo T1 Pro 5G, Vivo T1 44W Prices

The Vivo T1 Pro 5G has been launched in India at a price of Rs 23,999 onwards for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 24,999 in the country. The Vivo T1 Pro 5G has been launched in two colour options - Turbo Black and Turbo Cyan.

The Vivo T1 44W is priced at Rs 14,499 onwards for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The top-spec 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 17,999 in the country. The Vivo T1 44W has been launched in two colour options - Ice Dawn, Midnight Galaxy, and Starry Sky colour options.

The Vivo T1 Pro 5G will go on pre-orders starting tomorrow, May 5, and the Vivo T1 44W will be up for pre-bookings starting May 8. Both the smartphones will be sold on Flipkart and Vivo’s eStore. Buyers of the two smartphones will be able to avail additional benefits of Rs 2,500 on purchase of the Vivo T1 Pro 5G, and up to Rs 1,500 on the Vivo T1 44W till May 31.

Vivo T1 Pro 5G Specifications

The Vivo T1 Pro 5G has been launched with a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a 4,700mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging.

The Vivo T1 Pro 5G has a triple rear camera that includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Up front, the smartphone comes with a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB type-C port.

Vivo T1 44W Specifications

The Vivo T1 44W has been launched in India with a similar 6.44-inch full-HD+ display. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. There is a 5,000mAh battery on the Vivo T1 44W that supports 44W fast charging.

The Vivo T1 44W comes with a triple rear camera that includes a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 2-megapixel marco lens, and a 2-megapixel portrait lens.

In terms of connectivity, the smartphone has comes with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB type-C port.

