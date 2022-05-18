Vivo T2 With Triple Cameras and OIS Support to Launch Soon: All Details

Vivo is already planning to launch Vivo T2 after introducing the first-gen Vivo T1 a few months ago. The new smartphone will likely debut in China on May 23 and hit other markets later. Vivo has set up a dedicated page for the smartphone on its China-specific website, and we can notice a triple rear camera setup. The primary camera will also get optical image stabilisation support (OIS) for sharper and more stable photos and videos. In terms of appearance, the phone looks like a rebranded iQoo Neo 6 SE that launched in China earlier this month.

If the speculation is accurate, we can expect the Vivo T2 to come in three storage configurations. Its price in China starts at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs 23,000) for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, CNY 2,299 (approx Rs 26,500) for 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and CNY 2,499 (approx Rs 28,850) for 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. It could be priced aggressively in India as well.

At the moment, the Vivo T1 is selling in India for starting at Rs 14,999. The Vivo T1 Pro costs Rs 23,999.

In terms of specifications, we can expect the Vivo T2 to come with Snapdragon 870 SoC, 64-megapixel camera with OIS, and a 4,700mAh battery with 80W Flash Charge fast charging support. We can also expect a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 16-megapixel front camera.

The iQoo Neo 6 SE also comes with 5G along with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The Vivo T2 could also come with similar connectivity options. As mentioned earlier, the smartphone will debut in China first, while the India-specific details remain unclear. In the meantime, the iQoo Neo 6 5G will reportedly launch in India this month.

