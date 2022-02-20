Vivo V23e's India Pricing Leaked Ahead of Official Launch on February 21

The Vivo V23e’s India-specific pricing details have been leaked ahead of its official launch on February 21. According to 91Mobiles via “industry sources", the smartphone will likely get a single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model, costing Rs 28,990. The publication adds that the customers will also get an introductory price offer and can purchase the device for Rs 25,990. The Vivo V23e will get Sunshine Gold and Midnight Blue colour options - similar to the regular Vivo V23 and V23 Pro. Notably, the Sunshine Gold colour changes its shade under UV light.

>Vivo V23 Review: Great Design, Camera Is Even Better

Advertisement

Vivo has also set up an official microsite that highlights the smartphone‘s official design and colours. Similar to its siblings, the Vivo V23e will sport an ultra-sleek design and a smooth glass finish on the back panel. However, the Vivo V23e model will feature a single selfie camera inside the waterdrop-style notch instead of a dual selfie camera system, available on Vivo V23 and V23 Pro. The back will continue to carry a triple rear camera, comprising a wide-angle camera, a primary shooter, and macro snapper though exact [official] details remain unclear.

Vivo V23e Specifications (Expected)

Advertisement

The 91Mobiles report further highlights some of the phone’s alleged specifications. The Vivo V23e will reportedly come with a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The regular and Pro models get up to a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it might carry MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset that also powers Realme 8s, Redmi Note 11, Poco M4 Pro 5G, and more. The back panel may include a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. At the front, we may see a 44-megapixel selfie camera. Lastly, the smartphone is tipped to carry a 4,050mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging. Vivo is yet to clarify details officially so readers must take the information with a pinch of salt.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.