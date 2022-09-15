Vivo V25 With MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, 44W Charging Speed Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Vivo V25 5G smartphone has launched in India this week and it comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity chipset under the hood. Vivo is also giving it a colour-changing back panel, and a big front camera to let you shoot quality selfie images. The phone also gets fast charging support, and triple cameras at the back.

Vivo V25 5G India Price

Vivo V25 5G price in India starts at Rs 27,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The higher model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will be available for Rs 31,999. The phone can be pre-ordered now, and the sale date will be revealed soon. You also have special offers for pre-booking the phone, so check those out.

Advertisement

Vivo V25 5G Specifications

Vivo V25 gets a 6.44-inch AMOLED display that offers Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate screen. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Like most phones these days, you get the expandable RAM option up to 8GB for this device. The storage is further expandable using a microSD card. Vivo has equipped the phone with a massive 50-megapixel front shooter, which is the main focus of the V-series phones.

Advertisement

At the back, you get a triple camera setup of a 64-megapixel, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and 2-megapixel macro sensors. The main rear camera gets support for night mode, and other features. The device comes with a 4500mAh battery that supports 44W charging speed.

You get the Funtouch OS 12 version based on the Android 12 operating system with the phone. The display gets a water drop notch which is a rarity on phones in this price range. Vivo is giving you an in-display fingerprint sensor, but the phone misses out on the traditional headphone jack.

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here