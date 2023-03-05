Vivo V27 Pro Goes On Sale In India: Price, Offers, Specifications And More

Vivo V27 Pro: Chinese smartphone brand Vivo on Sunday announced the first sale of its newly launched V-series smartphone — the Vivo V27 Pro in India. The smartphone comes with Colour Changing Fluorite AG Glass design, a 50MP Sony IMX766V rear sensor featuring, a 50MP front camera, and MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset.

Vivo V27 Pro Price And Colours

The Vivo V27 Pro smartphone comes in two colours – Magic Blue and Noble Black – and is priced at Rs 37,999 for 8GB+128GB, Rs 39,999 for 8GB + 256GB and Rs 42,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant. It will be available for purchase on vivo India e-store, Flipkart along with all partner retail stores across India, starting today.

The brand is also giving a flat discount of Rs 3,000 on HDFC, ICICI and Kotak Mahindra bank cards. Also, consumers purchasing the smartphone from all partner retail stores can avail cashback of up to Rs 3,500 with ICICI, Kotak Mahindra bank, and HDB Financial Services.

Vivo V27 Pro Specifications

Vivo V27 Pro comes with a 120 Hz refresh rate 6.78-inch touchscreen display offering a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels (FHD+). The Vivo V27 Pro runs FunTouch OS 13 is based on Android 13 and packs 128GB, 256GB of inbuilt storage.

In terms of cameras, the Vivo V27 Pro on the rear packs a triple camera setup featuring a 50MP primary camera; an 8MP camera, and a 2MP camera. It has a single front camera setup for selfies, featuring a 50MP sensor.

The Vivo V27 Pro is a dual-SIM mobile that accepts Nano-SIMmobile. The Vivo V27 Pro measures 164.10 x 74.80 x 7.40mm (height x width x thickness) and weighs 180.00 grams.

Vivo V27 Pro and V27 come with 4600mAh battery paired with fast 66W FlashCharge that brings Vivo’s own Dual-Engine Fast Charging technology.

Connectivity options on the Vivo V27 Pro include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.30, USB Type-C, 3G, 4G , and 5G with active 4G on both SIM cards.

