Vivo V27 Pro, Vivo V27 India Launch Today: What To Expect - Price, Specifications & More

Vivo V27 Series: The Chinese tech giant Vivo is ready to launch its new Vivo V27 series smartphones in India on Wednesday (today) at 12:00 PM during an online launch event. The launch event will be live-streamed on the company’s official YouTube channel and social media handles, including Twitter.

“A design marvel from all corners. Own the spotlight with an immersive 120Hz 3D Curved Display and Ultra slim design of the all new vivo V27 Series. Watch the launch of #TheSpotlightPhone on 1st March at 12PM," the company wrote on Twitter.

Vivo V27 Series

The series includes three models globally- Vivo V27, Vivo V27 Pro, and Vivo V27e, but in India, the brand is reportedly planning to bring the V27 and V27 Pro smartphones only. In terms of pricing, the V27 Pro is expected to launch at a starting price of Rs 40,000 while the vanilla Vivo V27 is tipped to cost around Rs 30,000 in India.

Vivo V27 Series: Specifications

The company has confirmed Vivo V27 series smartphones will sport a curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Both Vivo V27 and V27 Pro are said to support HDR10+ and Full HD+ resolution. The Pro model is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor, while the V27 model may be backed by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset.

Both the Vivo 27 and V27 Pro are teased with a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP Sony IMX766v main sensor. According to a report from 91mobiles, the Vivo V27 series is coming updated 50MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

In terms of connectivity and security features, both handsets are said to include support for 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and also come with an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers.

