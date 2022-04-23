Vivo X80 Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Official April 25 Launch

Vivo’s mobile photography-focused X smartphone will be refreshed with the Vivo X80 series on April 25. The upcoming series is said to include three models - the regular Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro, and Vivo X80 Pro+. Ahead of the official launch, tipster Ishan Agarwal has revealed full specs of the vanilla model, even though the smartphone may launch in India later. The Vivo X80 series will first debut in China. Recently, the company also launched its first folding smartphone, Vivo X Fold.

Vivo X80 Specifications (Expected)

In a tweet, the tipster adds the Vivo X80 will come with MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 chipset, which is still not used on mainstream Android smartphones. Recently, OnePlus unveiled the OnePlus Ace in China with the same chipset. The OnePlus phone supports 150W fast charging.

The chipset on the Vivo X80 will reportedly come paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Recently, some Android brands have started adding 512GB of storage as the size of the OS, images, videos, and apps continue to increase. The Vivo X80 may come with a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging and a large 6.78-inch 120 AMOLED display with 388PPI. In the camera department, the rear module may house a 50-megapixel primary camera with two 12-megapixel shooters. At the front, we may get to see a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

Other key features include an in-display fingerprint scanner and OriginOS based on Android 12. The tipster has also shared a render of the smartphone, where we can notice three colours - Orange, Black, and Blue. The rear camera module adopts a glossy black finish, the render tips. The tweet notes that the Vivo X80 may measure 8.3mm in thickness, making it quite a chunky smartphone compared to rivals like iPhones.

