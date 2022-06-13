Vivo X80 Pro Review: What You Should Know Before Spending Rs 79,999 On This Smartphone

WATCH VIDEO: Vivo X80 Pro Review: Should You Spend Rs 79,999 On This Smartphone?

Vivo X80 Pro comes as Vivo’s flagship smartphone for 2022, and the company has brought its best foot forward in all aspects with the Vivo X80 Pro, especially the camera. In our review, we talk about what we like in the Vivo X80 Pro, what we don’t like, and if you should spend Rs 79,999 on the Vivo X80 Pro. Watch the video to find out!

