Vivo X80 Series to Launch in India on May 18: All Details

Vivo will launch its premium Vivo X80 series in India on May 18, the company confirmed earlier today, May 10. The smartphone series will retail via official Vivo channels and Flipkart. The X80 series includes two models - the Vivo X80 and the X80 Pro, and both smartphones have already been launched in China and globally. Its dedicated microsite teases the Pro model with the periscope-style camera. It is likely that the regular model would also arrive in the country. Interestingly, both global and China-specific variants come with the same specifications, and it is expected that the models for the Indian market would not see any changes.

Vivo X80 Series Specifications

As the name suggests, the Vivo X80 smartphone is a toned-down version of the Pro model, but it still retains premium hardware.

The smartphone comes with a 120Hz 6.78-inch AMOLED display and the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset under the hood. The chipset is paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. The vanilla model gets a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel camera with OIS, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 12-megapixel portrait sensor. The front panel gets a 32-megapixel selfie shooter inside a hole-punch cutout. The Vivo X80 also packs a fairly large 4,500mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging, but no wireless charging support.

On the other hand, the Vivo X80 Pro features a 6.78-inch LTPO2 AMOLED display which offers QHD+ resolution along with an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz. The screen includes an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. Vivo is even offering users to choose between the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset unit or the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered model. It will be interesting to see if the company will offer this option in India, as none of its rivals is following this model yet. Its rear camera module houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 12-megapixel portrait camera, and an 8-megapixel periscope-shaped snapper. The Vivo X80 Pro also includes a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Vivo X80 Series Price

The Vivo X80 debuted in China for CNY 3,699 (Rs 42,300 approx) for the 8GB + 128GB model. The Vivo X80 Pro was priced at CNY 5,499 (approx Rs 63,300)for the base 8GB + 256GB model. The Indian variants could be priced at around the same range.

