Vivo X80 Smartphone Series With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset And 80W Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo X80 smartphone series has launched this week, and soon it will be headed to the Indian market for consumers. The series offers flagship-like features, focus on high-end photography and fast charging support.

The Vivo X80 series has debuted globally and the good news is the specifications of the phones haven’t changed. The devices X80 and the X80 Pro from Vivo come powered by MediaTek and Qualcomm chipset, with a lot of excitement on the imaging front.

Vivo X80 Smartphone Prices

Vivo X80 smartphone has been offered in a single 12GB + 256GB storage model, which is priced at RM 3,499 (Rs 61,700 approx). Vivo X80 Pro will be available in a 12GB RAM option as well and the storage model is up to 512GB and the price is RM 4,999 (Rs 88,100 approx).

Vivo X80 Smartphone Series Specifications

Vivo X80 sports a 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, while the X80 Pro features the same screen size but offers Quad HD+ resolution. The front camera sits under the punch hole cutout at the top. Vivo X80 is powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, while the X80 Pro uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Both the phones are offered with 12GB RAM for buyers, while the storage goes up to 512GB.

For imaging purposes, Vivo X80 has a triple rear camera setup of a 50-megapixel primary camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 12-megapixel portrait sensor. The Pro model carries a quad rear camera module that consists of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 12-megapixel portrait sensor and an 8-megapixel periscope lens.

The front of both these phones gets a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. Vivo is offering the new Android 12-based Funtouch OS version out of the box.

Vivo X80 packs a 4500mAh battery, while the X80 gets a bigger 4700mAh unit. However, both models let you charge at 80W speed.

