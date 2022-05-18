Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro Launched in India With Zeiss-Branded Cameras: Prices, Specs, And More

Vivo X80 series has been launched in India as the latest flagship offering in the country. The Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro come with Zeiss-powered camera modules and flagship chipsets from Qualcomm and MediaTek.

Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro Price And Availability

The Vivo X80 Pro has been launched in India at a price of Rs 79,999 onwards for the sole `12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The vanilla Vivo X80, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 54,999 onwards for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and Rs 59,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Both the smartphones will go on sale in India starting May 25, and will be sold via Flipkart, Vivo’s official online store, and offline retailers. The Vivo X80 has been launched in two colour options - Cosmic Black and Urban Blue, and the Vivo X80 Pro comes in just one colour - Cosmic Black.

Vivo X80 Pro Specifications

The Vivo X80 Pro has been launched with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The smartphone comes with an advanced camera setup that has its own V1+ chip to handle all the processing, reducing the load on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. There is a quad rear camera that includes a primary 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GNV sensor, a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 ultra-wide angle shooter, a 12-megapixel portrait lens, and an 8-megapixel periscope camera. Up front, the Vivo X80 Pro comes with a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

In terms of connectivity, the Vivo X80 Pro comes with 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, an Infrared Blaster, and a USB type-C port. The smartphone comes with a 4,70mAh battery paired with 80W FlashCharge fast charging technology.

Vivo X80 Specifications

The Vivo X80 has been launched with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display paired with a full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The Vivo X80 has a triple rear camera setup that includes a primary 50-megapixel Sony IMX866 shooter, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 12-megapixel portrait lens. Up front, it also comes with a 32-megapixel front camera.

In terms of connectivity, the Vivo X80 comes with similar options as its pro variant. It, however, has a smaller 4,500mAh battery that supports the same 80W fast charging.

