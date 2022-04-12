Vivo Y15S Gets a Price Cut in India, Now Available for Rs 10,490: All Details

The Vivo Y15s is getting a price cut in India, the company has announced. The phone debuted in the country in India in February 2022 for Rs 10,990 (MRP Rs. 13,990) for the lone 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option. Since the smartphone gets modest hardware, it is powered by Android 11 Go Edition which is designed for entry-level smartphones. It essentially means that most Google apps will have a few features missing in order to reduce stress on the processor. Users can also download third-party toned-down apps like Instagram Lite to not add pressure to the smartphone.

Vivo Y15S New Price in India

The Vivo Y15S will now be offered at Rs 10,490 instead of Rs 10,990 in India. It remains available to purchase on the Vivo India e-Store and partner online channels in Mystic Blue and Wave Green colourways. The Vivo Y15s debuted in Singapore in November 2021 for SGD 179, which is roughly Rs 10,000. Vivo had launched another Y15s back in 2015.

Vivo Y15S Specifications

As mentioned, the Vivo Y15S gets modest hardware as the smartphone is designed for entry-level users.

It features a 6.51-inch screen with HD+ resolution, a waterdrop-style notch, and slim bezels. The phone measures 8.28mm in thickness and weighs 179 grams. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset paired with up to 64GB storage and 3GB RAM. At the back, there’s a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel wide-angle snapper. At the front, there’s an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling. The camera app on the Vivo V23e comes bundled with modes like Pano, Face Beauty, Photo, Video, Live Photo, Time-Lapse, Pro, and Documents.

Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, and a micro-USB port for charging with OTG support. We also get a dual-SIM card slot with a microSD slot. Inside the packaging, the phone comes with a USB cable, charger, SIM ejector tool and phone case.

