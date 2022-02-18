Vivo Y15s Smartphone With Android 11 Go Edition And 5000mAh Battery Launched in India

Vivo India has launched the new Vivo Y15s budget smartphone with Android 11 Go edition in the market. The smartphone is priced at Rs 10,990 and gets a basic water drop notch display and a dual rear camera setup. The smartphone is able to run lightweight apps because of the Go version, and so Vivo is offering it with just 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage.

>Vivo Y15s Price in India And Colours

Vivo Y15s smartphone has been priced at Rs 10,990 which gets you the single 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. Vivo Y15s is available in two colour options; Mystic blue and Wave green. The smartphone is now available across retail stores and Vivo official store.

>Vivo Y15s Specifications

Vivo Y15s smartphone comes with a 6.51-inch HD+ display that supports 720×1600 pixels resolution. The screen only supports 60Hz refresh rate because of its budget nature. Vivo has used the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset with 3GB RAM and offers 32GB internal storage which is further expandable using the dedicated microSD card slot. As we mentioned, Vivo Y15s runs on the Android 11 Go Edition which is also using the Funtouch OS interface over it.

For imaging purpose, Vivo Y15s comes equipped with a 13-megapixel dual rear camera setup that also includes a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, the phone has an 8-megapixel snapper that lets you take selfies as well as video calls. Vivo has added different modes like Panorama, Face Beauty, Photo, Video and Time Lapse among others for customisation you might want to make in the photos.

Connectivity features on the smartphone are Wi-Fi, dual 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and headphone jack. Vivo Y15s has been loaded with a 5000mAh battery that supports 10W charging speed using the microUSB 2.0 port.

