Vivo Y16 Launched In India: Price, Specifications And All Details

Vivo has unveiled its Y16 smartphone in India today. It comes in two variants - 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB and two finishes - Stellar Black and Drizzling Gold. The Vivo Y16 will compete with budget offerings from the likes of Motorola, Redmi and Realme. The phone is available to buy on Vivo e-store and partner retail stores throughout India.

WATCH VIDEO: Apple Starts Making iPhone 14 At Foxconn Chennai Plant: Will iPhone 14 Get Cheaper Now?

Advertisement

Launch Offers

You can get cashback offers of up to Rs 1,000 using their bank cards from Kotak, IDFC, OneCard, BOB, Federal, or AU when buying the phone at partner retail stores, while those who buy the phone online can get a discount of Rs 750 using their HDFC Debit/Credit cards.

Vivo Y16 Specifications

The Vivo Y16 is powered by the MediaTek P35 processor, coupled with either 3GB+32GB or 4GB+64GB RAM and storage options. The device features a 6.51" HD+ display that has 2.5D curved edges for to provide a refined experience. For the optics, Vivo went with a dual camera setup that carries a 13-megapixel primary sensor with a secondary 2-megapixel macro camera, with the selfie camera being a 5-megapixel unit. To power it all, Vivo Y16 uses a large 5000 mAh battery.

Additionally, the Vivo Y16 also features expandable storage via MicroSD, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and Eye Protection Mode to reduce blue light strain on your eyes.

WATCH VIDEO | Everybody Told Us Making In India Is Crazy, Now MNCs Want Us To Make Their Products: MIVI Founders

Vivo Y16 Price and Availability

Advertisement

The Vivo Y16 starts at Rs 9,999 for 3GB+32GB and goes up to Rs 12,499 for the 4GB+64GB variant. You can order the smartphone online on Vivo’s e-store or buy at partner retail stores throughout India.

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here