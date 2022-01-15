Vivo Y21e Budget Smartphone Launched: Price, Specifications And More

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has launched its latest budget offering, the Vivo Y21e in India. The smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery which comes with reverse charging feature. The smartphone has been launched in a single RAM + storage option and comes with Vivo’s extended RAM technology that allows users to expand the RAM by 0.5GB by using up spare storage in the smartphone. Let us take a look at what Vivo’s latest budget smartphone offers.

Vivo Y21e Price And Availability

Advertisement

The Vivo Y21e has been priced in India at Rs 12,990 for the sole 3GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The smartphone will be available for purchase on Vivo’s online store and across all partner retail stores starting January 14 and will be available in two colour options - Diamond Glow and Midnight Blue. As mentioned above, the smartphone went on sale on Friday.

Vivo Y21e Specifications

The Vivo Y21e runs on Android 12-based FunTouch OS 12 and comes with a 6.51-inch HD+ LCD display. The smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which is expandable via a microSD card slot. The smartphone comes with a RAM expansion technology that allows users to take up some of the free storage to expand RAM by 0.5GB. There is a 5,000mAh battery that comes with 18W fast charging support.

The Vivo Y21e comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary shooter and a secondary 2-megapixel macro lens. Up front, the Vivo Y21e comes with an 8-megapixel front shooter.

Connectivity options on the Vivo Y21e include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, USB type-C port, and Bluetooth v5.2.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.